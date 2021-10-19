 Skip to main content
Fall clean up starts Oct. 25
The city of Wisconsin Dells will hold a fall clean up from Oct. 25-29. All items must be placed at curbside or in the alley where possible, by 7 a.m. Oct. 25. Call for pricing and advance payment due by Oct. 22 at the Public Works Office, 300 La Crosse St., Wisconsin Dells.

Toxic waste such as volatile liquids and chemicals will not be picked up. Tree limbs must be cut in reasonable lengths and uniformly stacked. Tree trimming by private contractors will not be picked up. For more information, call 608-253-2542 ext. 402.

