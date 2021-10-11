 Skip to main content
Fall Craft & Vendor Fair planned
Fall Craft & Vendor Fair planned

The New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will host its Fall Craft & Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Road.

