Fall Crop Management Meeting set

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension offices in Adams, Juneau, and Sauk counties will host a free Crop Management Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
- Adams County: 9:30 a.m. in the Rabbit Barn at the Adams County Fairgrounds, Highway J, Friendship, register at 608-339-4237
- Sauk County: 1:30 p.m. in the John Litscher Pavilion, Sauk County Fairgrounds, 700 Washington Ave, Baraboo, register at 608-355-3250
Topics:
- Local Educator Report with Evan Henthorne, agriculture educator, Extension Adams County or Alana Voss, agriculture educator, Extension Juneau and Sauk counties
- Cover Crop Considerations with Francisco Arriaga, associate professor, UW-Madison, Department of Soil Science
- Nitrogen Management Considerations with Carrie Laboski, professor, UW-Madison, Department of Soil Science
Register in advance with the Extension office hosting the meeting to be attended.
For more information, visit https://adams.extension.wisc.edu, https://juneau.extension.wisc.edu, https://sauk.extension.wisc.edu or contact Alana Voss at alana.voss@wisc.edu or 608-355-3250; or Evan Henthorne, evan.henthorne@wisc.edu or 608-339-4237.