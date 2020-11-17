Fall leaf collection ends Wednesday

Beaver Dam residents who receive city-sponsored solid waste collection are advised that Wednesday, Nov. 18 is the final day that leaves and grass rakings, garden vines and stalks may be placed in terrace areas at the street edge, in loose piles, for collection by Public Works Department personnel.
For complete rules and guidelines call 887-4635 or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.
The Public Works Garage Yard Waste Drop-off Site, 640 S. Center St., is also available for disposal of these and other yard waste materials by city residents.
