 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall leaf collection ends Wednesday
0 comments

Fall leaf collection ends Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam residents who receive city-sponsored solid waste collection are advised that Wednesday, Nov. 18 is the final day that leaves and grass rakings, garden vines and stalks may be placed in terrace areas at the street edge, in loose piles, for collection by Public Works Department personnel. 

For complete rules and guidelines call 887-4635 or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.

The Public Works Garage Yard Waste Drop-off Site, 640 S. Center St., is also available for disposal of these and other yard waste materials by city residents.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$2K donated for crib program
Community

$2K donated for crib program

The Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation donated $2,250 to the Sauk County Public Health Department’s Cribs for Kids program on Nov. 4.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News