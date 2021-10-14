Fall leaf collection starts Monday

City of Beaver Dam residents who receive city-sponsored solid waste collection are advised that Monday leaves and grass rakings, garden vines and stalks may be placed in tree border areas at the street edge, in loose piles, for collection by Public Works Department personnel. Collection will continue through an announced date in November.

For complete rules and guidelines call 887-4635 or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.

The Public Works Garage Yard Waste Drop-off Site, 640 S. Center St., is also available for disposal of these and other yard waste materials by city residents. Waste from outside the city limits or from contractors will not be accepted.

For more information, call 887-4635 or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.