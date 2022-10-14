 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall leaf collection starts Monday

  • 0

City of Beaver Dam residents who receive city-sponsored solid waste collection are advised that Monday leaves and grass rakings, garden vines and stalks may be placed in tree border areas at the street edge, in loose piles, for collection by Public Works Department personnel. Collection will continue through regular garbage days, Nov. 1-7.

For complete rules and guidelines call 887-4635 or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.

The Public Works Garage Yard Waste Drop-off Site, 640 S. Center St., is also available for disposal of these and other yard waste materials by city residents. Waste from outside the city limits or from contractors will not be accepted.

For more information, call 887-4635 or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

Troy is a 2-year-old small mixed breed that was brought to the shelter as a stray. Troy is a kind-hearted boy. He adores being near people and…

Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

The Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Parktoberfest from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Culver Community Park, 2…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News