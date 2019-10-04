Beaver Dam residents who receive city-sponsored solid waste collection are advised that starting Tuesday, leaves and grass rakings, garden vines and stalks may be placed in terrace areas at the street edge, in loose piles, for collection by Public Works Department personnel. Collection will continue through a date in late November.
For complete rules and guidelines call 887-4635 or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.
The Public Works Garage Yard Waste Drop-off Site, 640 S. Center St., is also available for disposal of these and other yard waste materials by city residents.
