The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Sauk County seeks participants for the program Stepping On. Stepping On is an evidence based falls prevention workshop open to those age 60 and older. The workshop will run for seven consecutive Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m., starting Sept. 25. The workshop will meet at the Sauk Prairie Community Center, 730 Monroe St., Sauk City. Registration is required and class space is limited. For more information or to register, call Marina Wittmann at 608-355-3289.
