Fall prevention workshop offered
Fall prevention workshop offered

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Columbia County and Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging will offer a seven-week Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop series from 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, June 8-July 27, except July 6, at Riverwood Eagle’s Nest, 115 Bowman Rd., Wisconsin Dells.

This program is open to anyone age 60 or older, for a suggested donation of $10.

The program is designed for older adults who have fallen, are at risk of falling or who have a fear of falling. Participants will receive support from trained leaders, learn and practice strength and balance exercises and learn how medications, vision, safe footwear, sleep habits and home modifications can affect their risk of falls.

To register or for more information, call 608-742-9219 or 888-742-9233 or visit co.columbia.wi.us.

