Fall prevention workshop planned

JUNEAU — The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will offer a seven-week Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop series from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, April 21-June 2, virtually via Zoom.

This program is free and open to anyone age 60 or older who have fallen, are at risk of falling or who have a fear of falling. Participants will receive support from trained leaders, learn and practice strength and balance exercises and learn how medications, vision, safe footwear and home modifications can affect their risk of falls.