Fall prevention workshop planned
JUNEAU — The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will offer a seven-week Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop series from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, Sept. 10-Oct. 29 with no class Oct. 1 at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

This program is free and open to anyone age 60 or older who have fallen, are at risk of falling or who have a fear of falling. Participants will receive support from trained leaders, learn balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions, medication review, and more.

For more information or to register, call 920-386-3580.

