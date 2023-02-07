Stepping On gives participants strategies for avoiding falls including balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions, medication review, and more. Guest experts including a physical therapist and pharmacist and others visit over the course of the seven sessions providing falls prevention information and strategies for avoiding a fall. The workshop is designed specifically for people who are age 60 or older, have fallen, or have a fear of falling. Participants can expect to leave with more strength, better balance, and a feeling of confidence and independence.