JUNEAU — The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will offer a seven-week Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop series from 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, March 28-May 9 at Towne Centre in the Marquardt Village, 1045 Hill St., Watertown.
Stepping On gives participants strategies for avoiding falls including balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions, medication review, and more. Guest experts including a physical therapist and pharmacist and others visit over the course of the seven sessions providing falls prevention information and strategies for avoiding a fall. The workshop is designed specifically for people who are age 60 or older, have fallen, or have a fear of falling. Participants can expect to leave with more strength, better balance, and a feeling of confidence and independence.
To register, call 920-386-3580.