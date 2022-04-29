Fall prevention workshop planned

JUNEAU — The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will offer a seven-week Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop series from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 21-Sept. 1 at the Mayville Senior Center, 330 N. Walnut St.

This program is free and open to anyone age 60 or older who have fallen, are at risk of falling or who have a fear of falling. Participants will receive support from trained leaders, learn balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions, medication review, and more.