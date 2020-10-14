Fall Rally planned Saturday in Mayville

MAYVILLE — The Zone 6 Fall Rally of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. with registration Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, N8092 Highway AY, Mayville.

The theme is Pray-Vote-Pray. Presenter is Stephanie Justman. Bible study or invocation will be held. Ingathering is Gifts From The Heart with donations of canned goods and non-perishable items for the food pantry.

If unable to attend bring items to participating churches in bags labeled “LWML Fall Rally.”

For more information, call Marilyn Rieman at 920-210-0015.