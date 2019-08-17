The Fall River Fire Department is in need of more firefighters.
For those interested in becoming a firefighter, the department will hold training classes beginning Monday, Sept. 9 at the Fall River fire station at 450 S. Street. First class starts at 6:30 p.m.
This will be a 60-hour class with some Saturdays required. It will include a 12-hour Hazmat operations class.
Individuals interested in the Hazmat class must join the department or already be serving in a fire department. For more information, contact a member of the Fall River Fire Department or call 920-484-3808.
