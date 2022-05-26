 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall River Memorial Day program announced

  • 0

Fall River VFW Post 2219 will hold its Memorial Day program at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the multi-purpose room at the Fall River School, 150 Bradley St.

Fall River Elementary students will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and the Fall River High School Band and High/Middle School Choir will provide music.

The guest speaker will be Rebekka Cary, Columbia County Veterans Service officer and Iraq War veteran. 

Weather permitting, the ceremony will conclude at the Fall River Cemetery with a Poppy Tribute and Wreath Laying ceremony. The band will also perform. The Memorial Row of casket flags will be on display over the weekend weather permitting.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Greta and Pyrite

PETS OF WEEK: Greta and Pyrite

Greta is a 16-month-old large mixed breed. She was surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her. Greta can be a little shy at …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News