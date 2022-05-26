Fall River Memorial Day program announced

Fall River VFW Post 2219 will hold its Memorial Day program at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the multi-purpose room at the Fall River School, 150 Bradley St.

Fall River Elementary students will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and the Fall River High School Band and High/Middle School Choir will provide music.

The guest speaker will be Rebekka Cary, Columbia County Veterans Service officer and Iraq War veteran.

Weather permitting, the ceremony will conclude at the Fall River Cemetery with a Poppy Tribute and Wreath Laying ceremony. The band will also perform. The Memorial Row of casket flags will be on display over the weekend weather permitting.