Fall River Police Department to implement K9 Program

FALL RIVER — The Village of Fall River Police Department has received approval to begin fundraising to implement a Police K9 Program. Community support to help cover the costs involved is sought. The goal of the K9 program is to decrease illegal narcotic sales, use, and transportation in the community; locate missing people and fleeing suspects in a timely manner; participate at community events and demonstrations to build positive community relationships.
The startup fundraising goal needed to move forward with the program is $50,000. If interested in supporting this program, contact the police department or email rmesser@failriverwi.com for details about sponsorship and benefit levels.
Checks can be made payable to “Fall River Police K9 Fund Donations” and be mailed to Fall River Police Department, 541 S. Main St., Fall River, WI 53932.