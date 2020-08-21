FallFest at Harnischfeger County Park cancelled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harnischfeger Park fest canceled

JUNEAU — The 15th annual FallFest at Harnischfeger County Park has been cancelled due to safety concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 13 press release.

FallFest is the annual fundraiser for Harnischfeger County Park for park amenities, facility maintenance and improvements. Funding for the construction of a large pole building to house antique farm equipment displays and safe storage for equipment is underway.

To donate, send checks payable to FODCPI and memo Harnischfeger Park FallFest 2020 to FODCPI, P.O. Box 72, Juneau, WI 53039.

The 2021 Fall Fest is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021.