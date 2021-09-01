FallFest planned at Harnischfeger County Park

IXONIA — Friends of Harnischfeger Park will host its annual FallFest fundraising event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Harnischfeger County Park, 3048 N. Crawfish Road, Ixonia. Parking and entry for this family friendly event are free.

The day starts with a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. and bake sale at 8 a.m., while supplies last. Food concessions available from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be silent auction and bucket raffles in the clubhouse.

Free tractor pulled wagon rides start at 9 a.m. providing shuttle service every 15-20 minutes to activities throughout the 132-acre park.

Vintage farm equipment displays and demonstrations, dog weight pull competitions, free games, activities, and demonstrations for the kids to enjoy, leather working, chainsaw art, blacksmithing art demonstrations and more. Families can pick up direction sheets and hike through the park while doing the treasure hunt. There is playground equipment for the kids, hiking trails, the 800-foot boardwalk out to the river, and nine-holes of mini golf.

Events are subject to change depending on weather. Some activities require a small fee, some accept free will donations, and many of the activities are free.

For more information, call Glenn Daily at 262-370-3224 or email gpdaily57@gmail.com.