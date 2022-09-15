 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FallFest set for Harnischfeger County Park

IXONIA — Friends of Dodge County Parks will host its annual FallFest from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Harnischfeger County Park, 3048 N. Crawfish Road, Ixonia. Entry and parking are free.

This family-friendly event starts with a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m.; bake sale starts at 8 a.m., while supplies last; concessions available from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; silent auction and bucket raffles in the clubhouse.

Starting at 9 a.m. free tractor pulled wagon rides through the 132-acre park; on and off stops allowed. Wagon rides run in 15 to 20-minute intervals.

Author Amber Sawyer hosts a book reading and signing for “Love to Race” with retired horse, “Derek.”

Live music with Hearthfire Duo Band - Irish music with attitude – from noon to 3 p.m.

Vintage farm equipment displays and demonstrations, dog weight pull competitions, free games, activities, and demonstrations for the kids. Beekeeping, chainsaw art, blacksmithing art demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, playground equipment for the kids, hiking trails, an 800-foot Boardwalk out to the river, and nine-holes of mini golf.

Planned events are subject to change depending on weather. Some activities require a small fee, some accept free will donations, and many are free. All funds raised go directly to improvements to the park.

