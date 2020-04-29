Family Health La Clinica receives $322K grant

Family Health La Clinica, in partnership with the Wisconsin Farmworkers’ Coalition, received $322,420 on April 20 for a project entitled Education and Empowerment for Wisconsin Migrant Seasonal Agriculture Workers. This funding will support a statewide outreach initiative for the prevention and response to COVID-19 to protect the health of MSAWs, employers, and Wisconsin communities through the development of resources, guidance, and education on how to prevent and slow the spread of the virus. The initiative will be informed by a variety of stakeholders including, Wisconsin agriculture employers and employees; statewide advocate organizations such as United Migrant Opportunity Services and Legal Action of Wisconsin; and Wisconsin governmental bodies such as Department of Public Instruction and Department of Workforce Development.