Family Health La Clinica receives Quality Improvement Awards

Family Health La Clinica Community Health Center of Central Wisconsin has been awarded across several quality improvement categories recognizing its contributions to healthcare access and quality care at the national level. The awards come from the Health Resources and Services Administration through the United States Department of Health and Human Services. HRSA is the primary federal agency for improving health care for people who are geographically isolated or are economically or medically vulnerable.
HRSA provides Quality Improvement Awards to promote overall quality, efficiency, and value of the health care services offered by the nation's health centers, and to celebrate recent achievements in providing high-quality care to nearly 30 million patients. These awards recognize the highest performing health centers nationwide as well as those health centers that have made significant quality improvement gains from the previous year. Family Health La Clinica is one of 14 Wisconsin community health centers recognized for quality improvements from 2018-19.
Of the eight total categories, FHLC accepts the following five designations: clinical quality improver, access enhancer, health disparities reducer, advancing health information technology for quality, and patient-centered medical home recognition. These QIA support HRSA's strategic goals to improve access to quality health services, achieve health equity, and enhance population health.
For more information, visit bphc.hrsa.gov.
