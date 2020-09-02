Family Health La Clinica receives Quality Improvement Awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Family Health La Clinica Community Health Center of Central Wisconsin has been awarded across several quality improvement categories recognizing its contributions to healthcare access and quality care at the national level. The awards come from the Health Resources and Services Administration through the United States Department of Health and Human Services. HRSA is the primary federal agency for improving health care for people who are geographically isolated or are economically or medically vulnerable.

HRSA provides Quality Improvement Awards to promote overall quality, efficiency, and value of the health care services offered by the nation's health centers, and to celebrate recent achievements in providing high-quality care to nearly 30 million patients. These awards recognize the highest performing health centers nationwide as well as those health centers that have made significant quality improvement gains from the previous year. Family Health La Clinica is one of 14 Wisconsin community health centers recognized for quality improvements from 2018-19.