Family Health La Clinica seeks PPE

Family Health La Clinica is in need of personal protective equipment. Those who would like to help can make handmade fabric masks to donate to the facility. All masks should be laundered prior to donating to avoid potential contamination. Wash on an appliance’s hot wash cycle and use the hottest dry cycle, then put the masks immediately into a clean garbage bag. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 207 S. University Ave., Beaver Dam.