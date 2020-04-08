Family Health La Clinica seeks PPE

Family Health La Clinica is in need of personal protective equipment. For those that would like to help, consider making handmade fabric masks to donate to the facility. All masks should be laundered prior to donating to avoid potential contamination. Wash on an appliance’s hot wash cycle and use the hottest dry cycle, then put the masks immediately into a clean garbage bag. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 880 Herriot Drive, Mauston, and at 302 W. Lake St., Friendship.