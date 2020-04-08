Family Health La Clinica seeks PPE

Family Health La Clinica is in need of personal protective equipment. For those that would like to help, consider making handmade fabric masks to donate to the facility. All masks should be laundered prior to donating to avoid potential contamination. Wash on an appliance’s hot wash cycle and use the hottest dry cycle, then put the masks immediately into a clean garbage bag. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 880 Herriot Drive, Mauston, and at 302 W. Lake St., Friendship.
For more information on the mask pattern being accepted and instructional video, visit famhealth.com, or call 920-787-9450.
For those who would like to help but are unable to assemble homemade masks, consider a tax-deductible monetary donation in support of healthcare workers. Any amount helps and is appreciated. For money donations, call Laura Waldvogel, at 1-920-787-5514 ext. 290, or Lisa Kilawee, at 1-920-787-5514 ext. 251.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!