Family Health La Clinica welcomes new staff

Family Health La Clinica is a community health center that provides primary medical, dental, behavioral health and substance use recovery services to all people regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. FHLC accepts private insurance, in addition to Medicaid/BadgerCare and Medicare, and offers a sliding fee discount program for those who qualify. Anyone who is a resident of Waushara, Waupaca, Portage, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, or Dodge counties can receive services at the main clinic at 400 South Townline Road in Wautoma.