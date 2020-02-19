Family Health La Clinica welcomes new staff

The Family Health La Clinica has new clinicians and support staff at its Behavioral Health Department in Wautoma, Dr. Murray Kapell, psychiatrist; Amie Towne, behavioral health clinician; and Jane Oligney, recovery specialist.
Family Health La Clinica is a community health center that provides primary medical, dental, behavioral health and substance use recovery services to all people regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. FHLC accepts private insurance, in addition to Medicaid/BadgerCare and Medicare, and offers a sliding fee discount program for those who qualify. Anyone who is a resident of Waushara, Waupaca, Portage, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, or Dodge counties can receive services at the main clinic at 400 South Townline Road in Wautoma.
New and existing patients can call toll free at 1-800-942-5330 to schedule an appointment at any of Family Health La Clinica’s locations, including the main site in Wautoma, Roche-A-Cri in Friendship, and dental clinics in Mauston, Beaver Dam, and Stevens Point.
For more information, visit famhealth.com.