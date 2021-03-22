Family Health offers online survey

Family Health La Clinica Community Health Center offers comprehensive health services connecting communities to quality medical care, dental care, and mental wellness care, serving 10 counties.
Family Health La Clinica is working to improve its digital accessibility with a new website by asking the community to spend three minutes to share feedback through an online survey at famhealth.com/survey. Everyone is encouraged to participate, whether a patient, community member, or staff member. The survey is anonymous.
Local clinics in Mauston and Beaver Dam offer telehealth appointments and operate a mobile health clinic. They accept most forms of insurance and offer a sliding fee scale for services.
For more information, call 1-800-942-5330 or visit famhealth.com.