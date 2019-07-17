LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — Payton Fandrich of Sauk City and a student at Madison Area Technical College- Madison, won one of the nation's highest awards at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, held June 26-27 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in job skill demonstration open.
More than 6,500 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.
Students were invited to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 103 hands-on competitions. Industry leaders from 600 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
For more information, skillsusa.org.
