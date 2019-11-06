Farber retires from Fry's Family Fitness group

Participants of the “Stretch, Balance and Coordination” group reached a milestone with participant Delores Farber retiring from the group, on Oct. 30 which she attended the last 10 years at Fry’s Family Fitness in Reedsburg. Participants perform low-impact stretching, balance, and coordination exercises for the first half hour and then play badminton for the second half hour.
