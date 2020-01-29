Farm and tractor safety classes offered
0 comments

Farm and tractor safety classes offered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 2020, Farm and Tractor Safety Course classes will be held from 4:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Feb. 18-March 24 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 325 Mill St., Loganville. The final driving test will take place March 28. Cost is $25.

If between the ages of 12 and 18, a tractor certification to drive a tractor off farm or to drive on the grounds of the Steam & Gas Show is required.  To meet the certification requirements all 24-hours of education-training must be completed.

For registration by Feb. 5, call the Sauk County Extension Office at 608-355-3250. Make checks payable to Sauk County 4-H and mail to 505 Broadway, Baraboo, WI 53913.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News