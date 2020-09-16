Farm/Art DTour offers self-guided tour

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wormfarm Institute’s eighth Farm/Art DTour will be from Sept. 26-Oct. 4 and will punctuate the self-guided tour of rural arts and culture with “Field Notes,” wooden signs accompanied by GPS-based sound art, that share the histories and stories of Wisconsin’s graziers. The tour through the working lands of southern Sauk County will also make a special stop at Troy Farm in Madison.

Visitors to Troy Farm, on the land at 502 Troy Drive, will have a large, wooden sign by the community gardens titled “Mutual,” honors the rural-urban agroecological relationships that nourish the land. The sign is part of a joint endeavor to promote grass-based agriculture.

The sign will mark Madison’s sole location along the Farm/Art DTour, a free 50 mile self-guided tour by car, bike, or buggy, through southern Sauk County, punctuated by site-responsive art installations, local food markets, roadside poetry, and educational Field Notes. The Mutual sign at Troy Farm stands as one of these Field Notes, or tall roadside signs each focusing on a single, one-word theme relating to the landscape.