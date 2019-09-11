There will be a public meeting to seek input on a new route for the Farm/Art DTour in 2020. The meeting will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Tower Rock School, S9033 Denzer Road, Prairie du Sac.
Organized by the Wormfarm institute since 2011, the DTour is a free, self-guided drive through 50 miles of scenic working land in Sauk County punctuated by temporary art installations in farm fields, performances in pastures, educational “field notes,” roadside poetry, local food and more. It passes through small rural towns that can benefit from an influx of visitors.
This will be the third and final public meeting this year. Organizers will present a brief history and are interested in route suggestions, points of interest and potential collaborators. They will answer any questions or concerns about the possible impact.
