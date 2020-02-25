Farm/Art DTour receives $35K Art Works Grant

Wormfarm Institute has been approved for a $35,000 Art Works Grant to support the Farm/Art DTour. The DTour brings together farming, conservation and the arts in ways that stimulate economic vitality of the driftless region, celebrate its unique natural and human history and involve the arts in thoughtful ways that engage the imagination and deepen a sense of place. Thousands from rural and urban places visit rural Sauk County to experience the culture in agriculture.