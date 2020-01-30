Farm bill informational meeting set

JUNEAU — UW-Madison Extension will offer a short Farm Bill Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage informational meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.

An overview of 2018 Farm Bill PLC and ARC programs and PLC/ARC election considerations will be covered.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Signup is underway for the PLC and ARC Program elections with the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency. The deadline is March 15 for crop years 2019 and 2020.

For more information, visit https://aae.wisc.edu/pdmitchell/extension/arc-plc-signup and plan to review the materials at the website.

Farmers may also want to examine Individual ARC, as it may make sense for them on some of their FSA farms. Farmers also will be able to update their yield information for the program. Farmers will need to connect their FSA office to complete the necessary documents.

For more information, contact Joe Zimbric at 920-386-3790, or visit http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.