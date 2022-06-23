 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farm Connect Guide offers new interactive app

Farm Connect

The Sauk County Farm Connect Guide, a print and online publication connects residents and visitors with fresh, local produce and farm products and now offers an interactive map app.

 JUDY GURGEL

For many years, Extension Sauk County has released the Sauk County Farm Connect Guide, a print and online publication to connect residents and visitors with fresh, local produce and farm products.

Extension Sauk County, Land, Resources, and Environment; Public Health; Women, Infants, and Children; and GIS Department staff have teamed to create the 2022 Sauk County Farm Connect Guide, which includes community resources and a new interactive map app. The publication connects residents and visitors with fresh, local produce and farm products while the interactive map can be filtered by location to help find producers near them. The map can also be sorted by payment source to connect community members that receive WIC or Senior’s Farmer’s Market Checks with local producers and markets that accept them.

Sauk County residents and visitors are encouraged to view the 2022 Farm Connect Guide and Map App at https://bit.ly/SaukFarmConnect or pick up a printed copy at Extension Sauk County or by visiting your local library.

