Farm Connect Guide offers new interactive app

Extension Sauk County, Land, Resources, and Environment; Public Health; Women, Infants, and Children; and GIS Department staff have teamed to create the 2022 Sauk County Farm Connect Guide, which includes community resources and a new interactive map app. The publication connects residents and visitors with fresh, local produce and farm products while the interactive map can be filtered by location to help find producers near them. The map can also be sorted by payment source to connect community members that receive WIC or Senior’s Farmer’s Market Checks with local producers and markets that accept them.