Farmer donates $2,500 to Loganville Fire Department

Each year, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program partners with local farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits sponsored by the Bayer Fund. The program provides farmers the opportunity to support and give back to nonprofit organizations in local communities by enrolling for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to any nonprofit.
Sauk County farmer Brad Schyvinck, directed $2,500 to Loganville Fire Department through America’s Farmers Grow Communities on Aug. 6. The organization will use the funds to continue the emergency response and rescue efforts in the Loganville community.
For more information, visit americasfarmers.com.
