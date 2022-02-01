Farmer groups awarded watershed grants

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection have awarded the latest round of Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants to 36 farmer groups, according to a Feb. 1 press release. Farmers will use the funds to work with conservation organizations to address soil and water issues specific to their local watersheds.

Seven of the groups are first-time recipients. Together, the 36 groups will receive the full $1 million included in the state budget. Grants range from $3,250 to $40,000 for conservation practice incentives, education and outreach, on-farm demonstrations, and water quality testing and monitoring efforts.

Grants give financial support to farmers willing to lead conservation efforts in their own watersheds. The emphasis is on innovation and practices not already covered by other state and federal programs, and the intent is that participating farmers will help other farmers adopt conservation practices by offering incentives and through peer-to-peer education and outreach activities.

Groups must partner with a county land conservation department, UW-Extension, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, or another nonprofit conservation organization on their projects. Funds cannot pay for real estate, loans, equipment, or lobbying, and the program places caps on funding for staff support to the groups. Each group must start with at least five farmers in the watershed.

Local grants were awarded to Lake Wisconsin Farmer Watershed Council, $40,000; Producers of Lake Redstone, $33,600; Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group, $25,000.

For more information about the farmer groups and their accomplishments, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/pages/programs_services/producerledprojects.aspx.