Farmer nutrient certification class offered

The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department will offer free classes for producers who want to become certified to write their own nutrient management plan. The classes are designed to provide farmers with a broad understanding of nutrient management regulations, water quality concerns and the financial benefits of managing farm nutrients. State agriculture runoff rules require all farmers to follow a nutrient management plan if they are applying commercial fertilizers or manure to pastures or cropland.
This is a two-day class held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 and 17 at the Madison Area Technical College Campus in Reedsburg. The session is limited to 10 students and participants must pre-register. Lunch is provided each day.
For more information or to register, call Melissa Schlupp or Brian Sadler at 608-355-3245 at least one week prior.