LOMIRA — The village of Lomira will sponsor a Fall Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Lomira Municipal Building, 425 Water St., Lomira, to benefit Lomira Fire Department and Parks.
A pancake breakfast of pancakes, sausages, juice, and coffee, provided by Hotcakes On The Go, LLC, costs $6 with all proceeds going to the Lomira Fire Department. Make a caramel apple for a $2 donation with all proceeds going to the Lomira Possibilities with Parks!
There will be local, farm-fresh vegetables and eggs, homemade soaps and soy candles; beauty products; sewn baby and kitchen items; creative seasonal crafts; artistic paintings, drawings; home décor; and more.
