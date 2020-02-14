Farmers Angel Network hosts presentation
Farmers Angel Network hosts presentation

The Farmer Angel Network will host “Resilient Farm Families: Taking care of you” from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday featuring Amanda Coorough, human development and relationships educator Columbia and Sauk counties at the Kraemer Library Community Room, 910 Main St., Plain.

Farmers, agricultural business people and anyone interested in supporting the farming community can attend. Farmer resource contacts from UWEX, Sauk County Public Health, and Wisconsin Farm Center will be available to assist farm families. A light lunch will be served. Pre-registration recommended to Sauk County Extension, 608-355-3250.

