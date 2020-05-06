Farmers market opens Saturday

The Baraboo Farmers’ Market opens from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 in downtown Baraboo.
Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the market has instituted the following measures to keep vendors and customers safe.
- Vendors and customers are required to wear face masks. Vendors will have the right to refuse service to people without masks.
- An empty stall will separate vendors from each other.
- Handwashing stations and hand sanitizers will be available for vendors and customers.
- There will be no sampling of products.
- Only vendors will be permitted to touch and handle products.
- Customers must maintain a social distance of at least six feet.
- Only one shopper per family allowed at the market.
- Please leave pets at home.
The farmer’s market started in the mid-80s and is sponsored by the city of Baraboo through the downtown Business Improvement District. All vendors must produce, or help to produce, the items they sell. New vendors, and growers or farmers who wish to join the market can download an application at baraboofarmersmarket.com.
