Farmers’ soil-water group to hold Field Day Aug. 7
The Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil-Healthy Water will host its third annual August Field Day with free registration at 10 a.m., Aug. 7, at Vanderloop Equipment, N8766 Buckhorn Road, Beaver Dam.
Doug Sutter and Carey Vanderloop will explain the manure handling systems they offer and discuss minimizing compaction and managing phosphorus. Afternoon discussions include reducing tillage, soil health and biology, and expanding rotations.
Preregister at dodgecountyfarmers.com or by call the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department at 920-386-3660.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)