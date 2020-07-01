Farming cost share program offered
Farming cost share program offered

The watershed protection group known as Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group is offering a cost share opportunity for any farmers or landowners interested in planting cover crops at a rate of $40 per acre. Farmers are required to contribute a match of one acre for every acre that receives cost share and they must be located within the focus watersheds of SSWIG which include the Honey Creek, Narrows Creek-Baraboo River, and Otter Creek HUC 10s.

Requirements for participation in this program include being in compliance with all federal and Wisconsin State Agriculture Performance Standards and Prohibitions as a condition of participation in the SSWIG 2020 Cover Crop Cost Share Program. Anyone who receives cost share funding must attend one SSWIG education event such as a pasture walk, field day, or workshop.

For more information on the program, its requirements or applying, contact Roger Bindl at 608-588-5031 or Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov. Applications must be received by July, 15 to be reviewed for funding.

