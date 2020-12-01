 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farming presentation planned
0 comments

Farming presentation planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Farmer Angel Network presents “I Am The Farm,” by Sue Sharp, Driftless Life Coaching, virtually via Zoom video conference from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. There is no charge but participants must register by Sunday, Dec. 6 to receive the Zoom link and digital participant worksheets. Register at https://go.wisc.edu/f13i3k or call the Sauk County Extension office at 608-355-3250 or email alana.voss@wisc.edu.

Helping farm families reimagine life on or off the farm in healthy and profitable ways. The Farmer Angel Network builds strong rural communities that support agriculture by providing education, resources, and fellowship with a focus on mental health. The network provides fellowship and support for farmers, builds community connections/networks among farmers and between farmers and their communities, provides education and resources, mental health support, and more.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Free holiday dinner offered

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen, S5718 Highway 136 and DL, Baraboo, will host its first annual Thanksgiving Baraboo Community Dinner from 1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News