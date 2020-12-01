Farming presentation planned

Farmer Angel Network presents “I Am The Farm,” by Sue Sharp, Driftless Life Coaching, virtually via Zoom video conference from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. There is no charge but participants must register by Sunday, Dec. 6 to receive the Zoom link and digital participant worksheets. Register at https://go.wisc.edu/f13i3k or call the Sauk County Extension office at 608-355-3250 or email alana.voss@wisc.edu .

Helping farm families reimagine life on or off the farm in healthy and profitable ways. The Farmer Angel Network builds strong rural communities that support agriculture by providing education, resources, and fellowship with a focus on mental health. The network provides fellowship and support for farmers, builds community connections/networks among farmers and between farmers and their communities, provides education and resources, mental health support, and more.