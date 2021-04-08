 Skip to main content
Farmland Preservation incentive offered

Sauk County has two recognized Agricultural Enterprise Areas established in the townships of Fairfield and Bear Creek. The farmland preservation program is a tool for promoting best management practices that help protect soil and water resources while maintaining farmland productivity. Agreements are signed to claim the farmland preservation tax credit; meet conservation goals on a farm; and protect land from non-agricultural related uses. If a participant signs an agreement in 2021 they will receive an incentive payment of $2,000-$3,000, in addition to the yearly tax credit.

For more information, contact Brian Sadler with Sauk County Land Resources and Environment at 608-355-4841 or brian.sadler@saukcountywi.gov.

