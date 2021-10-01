Fasbender joins May Vision Center in Reedsburg

Dr. Monique “Nikki” Bennett Fasbender joined the staff of May Vision Center Reedsburg as the primary optometrist in July, after working at the Waunakee location for three years while attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and for four years during breaks while in optometry school.

She graduated from the UW with a bachelor of science degree in zoology. While in college, she was an active member of the Wisconsin Paraoptometric Association where she earned Paraoptometric of the Year in 2010 for the state.

She attended the Inter American University of Puerto Rico School of Optometry where she received her doctorate of optometry degree in 2014, and became a clinically bilingual therapeutic optometrist.

She earned an award for her clinical skills from Eye and Vision in Richardson, Texas, and practiced at the Mann Eye Institute for seven years focusing on surgical co-management and ocular disease/pathology.

Dr. Fasbender grew up in Merrimac and graduated from Portage High School. She is a member of the Wisconsin Optometric Association and The American Optometric Association

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 608-524-4334. Most insurance plans are accepted.