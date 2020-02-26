Father/daughter dance offered March 7

The Tomah Haiti Mission Team will host the fifth annual father/daughter dance from 6-8:30 p.m. March 7 at the Tomah Middle School gym, 612 Hollister Ave., Tomah. Admission is $10 per dad or father-type figure, a big brother, an uncle, a grandfather. The “dad” can bring all his girls for that one $10 ticket.

Dance music will once again be provided by KC Entertainment DJ’s. Flowers will be available for purchase at the dance by The Station of Tomah. A photo booth and photographer will be there to take that special picture to capture memories which will long be remembered. Photos are optional and will be available for an additional fee.

Attire is semi-formal, everyone is encouraged to dress so they feel festive and comfortable. The dance is geared for daughters ages 2-18. Tickets available at the door, registration encouraged by joining the father/daughter dance event at the Tomah Haiti Mission Team’s Facebook page.

For more information, call 608-343-7039, or visit the father/daughter dance Facebook page.