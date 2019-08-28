Fay-Robinson Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates history

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution lives its mission of historic preservation, education, and patriotism. The Fay-Robinson Chapter NSDAR meets in Reedsburg. In the spring of 2019, the chapter acknowledged seven high school seniors in Sauk County who were named DAR Good Citizens. These students were recognized at their school’s award nights and recognition events throughout the spring semester who are Kathleen Yanke, Sauk Prairie High School; Paul Chapa, Adams-Friendship High School; Joseph Zech, Baraboo High School; Payton Auel, Hillsboro High School; Sadie Keller, Weston High School; and Andrew Jacobsen, Wonewoc High School. Yanke was judged as the overall winner from the submissions by the chapter.
Fay-Robinson Chapter members also worked with Jack Young Middle School eighth graders on National History Day projects with teacher Linda Garcia. Then eighth grade students, Sarah Palecek and Casey Klipp were Wisconsin National History Day finalists and went onto the national competition with their demonstration of “The Lowell Mill Girls: Tragedy in the Mills Leads to Triumph in the World.” These students told their story at the June 2019 chapter meeting in preparation for the national competition in Washington, D.C.
The chapter recognized Baraboo High School history teacher Steve Argo with the NSDAR Historic Preservation Medal for the example he brings to the Baraboo community. Argo was surprised at the Clubs and Athletics Awards Assembly in May with this honor. Fay-Robinson Chapter members worked alongside Argo from July 2016 through the memorial dedication assisting with fundraising, community engagement, veteran’s events, and mailing of project materials, ultimately committing more than 270 hours to the Tuscania project.
DAR is a service organization which offers volunteer opportunities in such areas as literacy promotion, genealogical records, veterans history projects, service to youth, conservation, and commemorative events. The Fay-Robinson Chapter will hold its next meeting at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at Pizones/Strike Zone, 210 N. Superior, Tomah.
For more information, call 608-206-6077, or 608-644-1130.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)