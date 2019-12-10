Portage Future Business Leaders of America will hold a “Miracle Moment” during halftime at the Portage boys’ basketball game at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Portage High School, 301 E. Collins St.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Students will walk through the stands collecting donations for the March of Dimes which works to provide aid, research and support for all mothers and babies.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)