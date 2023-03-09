The Free Congregation of Sauk County will host its Free Thought Forum featuring Dr. Renee Gralewicz, Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women outreach coordinator, Waking Women Healing Institute, at 10:10 a.m. March 19 at Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City.
Gralewicz, retired U.S. Army major and Fulbright Scholarship recipient, taught at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh-Fox Cities. She served on the Brothertown Nation Tribal Council and since retirement, her energies have been put into understanding, teaching, and sharing information about missing and murdered indigenous peoples.
Question and answer session to follow. Open to the public.