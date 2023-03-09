The Free Congregation of Sauk County will host its Free Thought Forum featuring Dr. Renee Gralewicz, Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women outreach coordinator, Waking Women Healing Institute, at 10:10 a.m. March 19 at Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City.

Gralewicz, retired U.S. Army major and Fulbright Scholarship recipient, taught at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh-Fox Cities. She served on the Brothertown Nation Tribal Council and since retirement, her energies have been put into understanding, teaching, and sharing information about missing and murdered indigenous peoples.